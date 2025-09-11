SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.38 and last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 616863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

