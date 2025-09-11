nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $94.98, with a volume of 2456100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. The trade was a 36.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $229,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $234,290,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after buying an additional 1,953,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in nVent Electric by 146.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after buying an additional 1,896,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 1,388,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

