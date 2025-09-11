Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 456027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 49,303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,658,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,963,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,462,000 after purchasing an additional 893,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 419,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,517,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,173 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

