First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2025

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIVGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.82 and last traded at $98.18, with a volume of 125286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 4.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.3191 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

