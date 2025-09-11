Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $658,981,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

