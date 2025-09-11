Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,933 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

