Caxton Associates LLP Purchases Shares of 10,375 AECOM $ACM

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 170.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of AECOM stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
