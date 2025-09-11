Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 2.2%

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 439.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,221,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,339,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 478,037 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,258,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,657,000 after buying an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,220,000 after buying an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

