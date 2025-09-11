3,671 Shares in Xylem Inc. $XYL Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.43. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

