45,731 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 143.4% in the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,318,000 after buying an additional 2,710,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cannae by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 39.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 228,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $6,270,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cannae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 26,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $487,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Stock Down 1.0%

CNNE stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Cannae Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.16%.

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.