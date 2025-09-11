Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.