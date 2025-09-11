9,552 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $538,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $237,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

