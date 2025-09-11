Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2,583.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

