Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2,583.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 15.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southside Bancshares Price Performance
Southside Bancshares stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southside Bancshares
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- What is a support level?
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.