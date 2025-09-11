Caxton Associates LLP Invests $869,000 in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

