Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $253.45 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $255.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day moving average is $216.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

