Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE Shares Sold by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,969 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $140,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $472,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129,819 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

HE stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

