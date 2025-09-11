Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,052 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Ambarella by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ambarella by 452.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

