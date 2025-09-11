Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Stake Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Globus Medical by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

