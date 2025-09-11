254,736 Shares in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,736 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,030,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.16% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PFGC opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $105.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $918,259.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,935.40. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $433,844.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,093.96. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,596 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

