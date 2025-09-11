Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Unum Group $UNM

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Unum Group by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of UNM opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.15.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

