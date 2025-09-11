Woodline Partners LP Acquires 959,641 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

