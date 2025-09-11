Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total value of $310,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,700.35. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $60,091.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,007.88. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

