First Busey Corporation $BUSE Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,795 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.54% of First Busey worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 23.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Busey by 59.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CFO Scott A. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,250. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 83,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,956. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $192.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. On average, analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

