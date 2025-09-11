Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,946.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,526 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,056,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,574.52. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,000 shares of company stock worth $53,762,450 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

