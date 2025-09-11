Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,929 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.21% of Roku worth $21,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -226.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,834.75. This trade represents a 39.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,115 shares of company stock worth $34,805,928. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

