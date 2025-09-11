Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

