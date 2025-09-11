Mattson Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,157,000 after buying an additional 38,948 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 113.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 40.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.12.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $243.01 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

