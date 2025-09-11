Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $120.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

