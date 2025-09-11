Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $11,665,000. Elite Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 159.0% during the first quarter. Elite Financial Inc. now owns 191,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 835,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,868,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,527,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $44.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

