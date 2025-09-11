Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 38 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $306.17 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.60.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

