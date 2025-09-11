Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $239.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.43 and a 200-day moving average of $213.90. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $240.30.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

