Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $9,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $94.52 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

