Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 581.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 82,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 6.4%

ANET stock opened at $150.96 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $151.71. The company has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,334,926 shares of company stock valued at $795,392,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

