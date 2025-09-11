Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 883,971 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ADT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 668.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,051 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 6,527,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 923,016 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 65,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research raised shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

ADT Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ADT opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.13. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.