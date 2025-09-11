Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1,385.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1,550.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.57.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,288.72 on Monday. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,466.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,416.53.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $26,608,436. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

