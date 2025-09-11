CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRVO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital raised their price target on CervoMed from $15.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

CervoMed Trading Down 4.8%

CervoMed stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.72.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 290.72%. Equities analysts predict that CervoMed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CervoMed by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CervoMed by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

