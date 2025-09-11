Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $60.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

