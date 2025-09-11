Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 755,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Woodward Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ WWD opened at $238.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $267.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,096 shares of company stock worth $759,060. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 189.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.