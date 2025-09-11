Mizuho Upgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to “Outperform”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $35.16 on Monday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $791,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $3,251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 38.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

