Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

