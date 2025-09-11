Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Price

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.