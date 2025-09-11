First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

