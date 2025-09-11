USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $348.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 691,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

