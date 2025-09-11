First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Zacks Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $126.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.40.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The bank reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.41). First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is -3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds bought 30,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $250,006.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,916,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,390.80. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.