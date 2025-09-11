Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $10.35 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $12.37 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $835.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. The trade was a 10.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This trade represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

