Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$161.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from C$149.00 to C$161.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
