Short Interest in Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Declines By 23.1%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.
Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile
