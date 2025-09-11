JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Bullish (NYSE:BLSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLSH. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of BLSH stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. Bullish has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.45.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

