Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

BLSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Bullish Price Performance

About Bullish

BLSH stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. Bullish has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1,038.45.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

