UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.1%

ABM stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.80. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

